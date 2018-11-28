Comparing Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) and Entertainment One (ENTMF)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Entertainment One does not pay a dividend. Lions Gate Entertainment pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

31.8% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Entertainment One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment 3.29% 6.53% 2.28% Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lions Gate Entertainment and Entertainment One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 3 7 0 2.70 Entertainment One 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $31.22, indicating a potential upside of 66.16%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Volatility and Risk

Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entertainment One has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Entertainment One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $4.13 billion 0.98 $473.60 million $1.23 15.28 Entertainment One $1.42 billion 1.54 N/A N/A N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Entertainment One.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Entertainment One on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

