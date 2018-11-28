Comparing Fuling Global (FORK) & PIGEON Corp/ADR (PGENY)

Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) and PIGEON Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

PIGEON Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fuling Global does not pay a dividend. PIGEON Corp/ADR pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Fuling Global and PIGEON Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.45 $6.27 million N/A N/A PIGEON Corp/ADR $917.43 million 5.68 $126.52 million $0.26 41.15

PIGEON Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Fuling Global.

Volatility & Risk

Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PIGEON Corp/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fuling Global and PIGEON Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A PIGEON Corp/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fuling Global and PIGEON Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PIGEON Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fuling Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PIGEON Corp/ADR beats Fuling Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

About PIGEON Corp/ADR

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

