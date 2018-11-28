Comparing Antero Midstream Partners (AM) and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (ET)

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT (NYSE:ET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream Partners 32.54% 21.74% 10.41% ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT 2.58% 5.68% 1.98%

Antero Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Antero Midstream Partners pays out 125.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Antero Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Midstream Partners and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream Partners $772.50 million 6.56 $307.31 million $1.40 19.36 ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT $40.52 billion 0.41 $915.00 million $1.21 11.98

ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has higher revenue and earnings than Antero Midstream Partners. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Antero Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Antero Midstream Partners and ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream Partners 0 6 4 0 2.40 ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Antero Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $33.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.80%. ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.03%. Given ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT is more favorable than Antero Midstream Partners.

Summary

Antero Midstream Partners beats ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Marcellus and Utica Shale water handling and treatment systems included 190 miles and 83 miles of pipelines, respectively; and gathering systems comprised 242 miles and 123 miles of pipelines, respectively. Antero Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Antero Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of Antero Resources Corporation.

About ENERGY TRANSFER/UT LTD PARTN INT

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

