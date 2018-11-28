Comparing Anglo American (NGLOY) & Its Competitors

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Anglo American to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Anglo American pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 45.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Anglo American is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.3% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anglo American and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $28.65 billion $3.17 billion 7.58 Anglo American Competitors $6.71 billion $850.72 million 11.75

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Anglo American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American’s peers have a beta of 5.19, indicating that their average share price is 419% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A Anglo American Competitors -301.24% -10.75% -1.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Anglo American and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 0 1 6 1 3.00 Anglo American Competitors 447 1285 1439 84 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Anglo American’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo American has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Anglo American beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

