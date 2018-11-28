Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,106,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,338,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares during the period.

EFA opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

