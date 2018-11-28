Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,862.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 166.5% in the third quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 324,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 63.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,548,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,949,000 after acquiring an additional 599,685 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $284.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 58.18% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.52, for a total transaction of $294,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $4,578,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock valued at $14,266,145 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.02.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-increases-position-in-broadcom-inc-avgo.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.