Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $8.30 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.44 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-has-8-30-million-stake-in-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.