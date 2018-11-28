Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,944 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,630,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in PBF Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,319,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,126,000 after purchasing an additional 242,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,003,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PBF Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,300,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

PBF Energy stock opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. PBF Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

