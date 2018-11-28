Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.24 Million Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 226.1% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 6,615,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,239,000 after purchasing an additional 569,703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 219.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 310,140 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 40.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 711,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,109,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,810,000 after purchasing an additional 176,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DEI shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

