Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Net Lease Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 1.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.97%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

