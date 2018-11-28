Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 17,639 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Apollo Investment worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $116,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 94.0% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 313.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $296,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

NASDAQ AINV opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Apollo Investment shares are scheduled to reverse split on Friday, November 30th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 29th.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $66.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AINV. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 17,639 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-acquires-17639-shares-of-apollo-investment-corp-ainv.html.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.