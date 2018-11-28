Commonwealth Bank of Australia Invests $425,000 in Columbia Property Trust (CXP) Stock

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,273.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $25.07.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.86 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

