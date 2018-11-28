Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires Shares of 5,800 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, insider Paula S. Petersen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $60,101.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $98,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,016,405 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

