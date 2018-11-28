Comerica Bank Sells 17,097 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LKQ by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,526,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,509,000 after purchasing an additional 85,952 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in LKQ by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 33,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,619,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Varun Laroyia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,574. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

