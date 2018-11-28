Comerica Bank Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $202,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter worth about $376,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SEE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Corp has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

