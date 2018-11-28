Comerica Bank Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton sold 12,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $360,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at $717,600.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

