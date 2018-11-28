Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 449,355 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $142,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 148,275,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,864,907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Comcast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,298,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,850 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,520,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

