Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 483,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $37,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 169,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

