Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,233,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,577,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/colgate-palmolive-cl-shares-bought-by-homrich-berg.html.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.