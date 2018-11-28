Coinonat Hits One Day Volume of $66.00 (CXT)

Coinonat (CURRENCY:CXT) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Coinonat has a total market cap of $2,999.00 and $66.00 worth of Coinonat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinonat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last week, Coinonat has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009782 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VULCANO (VULC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003101 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat Profile

Coinonat (CRYPTO:CXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Coinonat’s total supply is 10,123,200 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,200 coins. The official website for Coinonat is www.coinonat.org . Coinonat’s official Twitter account is @coinonat

Coinonat Coin Trading

Coinonat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinonat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinonat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinonat using one of the exchanges listed above.

