Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $69.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $63,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 185,120 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,050 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.