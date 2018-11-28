Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,384,363,000 after buying an additional 2,775,975 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 909.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 1,949,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,009,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $154,871,000 after buying an additional 1,862,983 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,464,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,718,000 after buying an additional 1,014,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,093,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $315,846,000 after buying an additional 958,946 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 2,881 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $216,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $51,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

