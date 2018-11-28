CoBiz Financial Inc (COBZ) Receives $18.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CoBiz Financial Inc (NASDAQ:COBZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,461,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,075,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 333,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 534,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoBiz Financial by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,560,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254,478 shares during the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoBiz Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,339,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,110. CoBiz Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $23.55.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.