Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.07 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,673 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6,303.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 731,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after acquiring an additional 719,782 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 159.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 307,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock worth $7,257,365 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

