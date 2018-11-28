CME Group (CME) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

CME Group stock opened at $194.15 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $141.71 and a 12-month high of $197.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $1,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 4,976 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $878,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,183,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

