Cloud (CLD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $200.00

Cloud (CURRENCY:CLD) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Cloud has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Cloud has a market cap of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.02346140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00124692 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00195723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.77 or 0.08723320 BTC.

About Cloud

Cloud’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Cloud’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Cloud is cloudwith.me . Cloud’s official Twitter account is @Cloudwith_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloud Token Trading

Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

