Clinigen Group (CLIGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of CLIGF stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

