Clearstead Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 99.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $2,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $1,335,735.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.97 and a 1 year high of $112.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.87.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $665.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.53%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

