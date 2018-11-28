Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 68.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 746,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $197,710,000 after purchasing an additional 302,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 171.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $93,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 235.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $68,258,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 239.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,942 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,759 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $389.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $573,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,760. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $343.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.59 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/clearstead-advisors-llc-purchases-298-shares-of-tesla-inc-tsla.html.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.