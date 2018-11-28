Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total value of $366,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.78, for a total transaction of $241,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,958.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie set a $410.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.38 and a 52 week high of $423.21. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

