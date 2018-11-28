Clarius Group LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $190,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $50,461,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $99.79 and a one year high of $113.49.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Article: Derivative
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.