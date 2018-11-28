Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. Citizens Financial launched a fresh TOP V Program, which targets pre-tax benefit of $90-$100 million by 2019-end. Also, it remains on track with its TOP IV initiatives, anticipated to achieve pre-tax benefit of $105-$110 million by the end of 2018 and boost earnings. Though significant exposure to commercial loans and to pending legal cases remain concerns, strong capital position keeps the company poised to undertake opportunistic growth strategies.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

