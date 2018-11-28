Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.64.

CFG stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

