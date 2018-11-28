Cisco Systems (CSCO) Given News Sentiment Rating of 1.29

Media headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a news sentiment score of 1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Cisco Systems’ ranking:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 33,950 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $1,522,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,686.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,943 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,583. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

