Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, November 26th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.27 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In other Cinemark news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $171,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of October 15, 2018, it operated 539 theatres with 5,998 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and 12 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

