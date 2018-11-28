Cimpress NV (CMPR) Stake Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,525 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $51,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,715,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,667,000 after acquiring an additional 164,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cimpress by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.04. Cimpress NV has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $171.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 3 EPS for the current year.

CMPR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $165.00 target price on Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

In related news, insider Sean Edward Quinn sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total transaction of $108,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $68,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

