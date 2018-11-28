CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 636 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 39.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Baidu by 135.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,135,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,605,000 after buying an additional 652,226 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 30.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,851,000 after buying an additional 1,642,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $337.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $297.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.15.

Shares of BIDU opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $175.32 and a 12-month high of $284.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

