CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 6,057 Shares of Inogen Inc (INGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.07% of Inogen worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

INGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.67.

In other Inogen news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,012.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.97, for a total value of $96,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489 shares in the company, valued at $288,821.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

