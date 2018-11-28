CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 369,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 93,254 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

AAWW stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

