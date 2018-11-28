Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,241 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.7% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,842,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after acquiring an additional 944,200 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,731,000 after acquiring an additional 482,109 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 64.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 716,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 281,055 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,090,196.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

NYSE CHD opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

