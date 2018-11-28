Church & Dwight (CHD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight has outpaced the industry in the past six months, courtesy of strong organic sales trend as well as focus on international business and acquisitions. These factors have helped the company retain its sturdy surprise record in third-quarter 2018, wherein the top and the bottom line rose year on year. While earnings gained from higher sales and lower taxes, sales were backed by consistent category growth and market share gains. We note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Also, organic sales have been sturdy, courtesy of strength in global consumer products. Encouragingly, management raised organic sales view for 2018, while keeping net sales view intact. However, the company’s gross margin has been declining, due to higher commodity and transport costs. Further, performance in the Specialty Products unit has been dismal, thanks to lower dairy products demand.”

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.

Shares of CHD opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $965,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after buying an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after buying an additional 3,882,426 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,421,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,410,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 358,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 361,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after buying an additional 23,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.