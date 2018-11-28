China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,222,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,073 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Mobile worth $255,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 355.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 4.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of China Mobile by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,419,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHL opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/china-mobile-ltd-chl-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.