CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (CGHLY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Get CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR alerts:

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments. The company is primarily involved in the investment, construction, and operation of city and town gas pipeline infrastructure, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmission of natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; construction and operation of compressed natural gas (CNG)/liquefied natural gas (LNG) refilling stations; and development and application of technologies relating to natural gas and LPG.

Receive News & Ratings for CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.