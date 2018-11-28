Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 71,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays cut Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $369,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of August 21, 2018, it operated 215 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 21 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

