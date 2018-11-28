Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce sales of $196.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.01 million and the lowest is $196.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year sales of $742.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.20 million to $744.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $810.05 million, with estimates ranging from $774.70 million to $828.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.29 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $44.98.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 135,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $4,911,615.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 4,396,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $152,565,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management services. It operates through Human Capital Management (HCM), and LifeWorks segments. The Human Capital Management segment includes cloud solutions, dayforce and powerplay, as well as bureau HCM solutions. The LifeWorks segment reflects the results of LifeWorks joint venture.

