Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Releases Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $502.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.26 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.80 EPS.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.42. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $71,765.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,537,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 107.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 984,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 511,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 180,781 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $7,687,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 219.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CENT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

