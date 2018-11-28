Centerstate Bank Corp (CSFL) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSFL. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the third quarter valued at $4,260,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 42.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 159,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centerstate Bank during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Centerstate Bank by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 136,892 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

CSFL stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.58. Centerstate Bank Corp has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $32.27.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

CSFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, Director James H. Bingham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,476.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/centerstate-bank-corp-csfl-shares-bought-by-los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc.html.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.