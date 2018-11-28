Celcuity (CELC) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Celcuity to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Celcuity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -33.68 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 433.04

Celcuity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Celcuity has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.54% -222.38% -36.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Celcuity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Celcuity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 133 563 665 36 2.43

Celcuity presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Celcuity beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

