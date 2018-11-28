Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 86,924 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 86,924 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $3,961,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,359,961.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CVNA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 1,891,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.13.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.
Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.