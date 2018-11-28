Carvana Co (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 86,924 Shares

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 86,924 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $3,961,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,359,961.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. 1,891,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 137.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 61.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.6% during the third quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

