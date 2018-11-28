Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $38.81 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,218 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $38,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Kennametal by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kennametal by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,768,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Longbow Research raised Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

KMT opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.22 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.03%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares in the company, valued at $619,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $559,070.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,101.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

